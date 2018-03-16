Living in Barcelona's Eixample means to be close to everything. The most interesting bars and restaurants, the shopping promenades and the cultural offerings are within walking distance. Therefore, these coveted penthouses are in one of the best streets of the neighbourhood so that enjoying the city is possible.It's a 137m2 apartment that has been completely renovated and is ready to move in located in a 1920s building that will be completely restored, guaranteeing the preservation of original details and enhancing comfort and quality of life. From the very conception of the project, the central idea lies in the balanced combination of modernity and tradition.The day area will be composed of an entrance hall and living-dining room of almost 40m2, in addition to the perfectly equipped kitchen with a breakfast area. To these bright and spacious rooms there will also be a covered gallery overlooking the beautiful interior of the block.The proposal will include three double bedrooms, two bathrooms and a washing area. The main rooms will have access to balconies facing the street.There's the possibility to buy a storage room and parking space.