在售 - Maldonado, Uruguay - ¥19,957,140
免费询盘

Maldonado, Uruguay

Ruta 12 Km 16

约¥19,957,140
原货币价格 $3,150,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 22.5
    英亩

房产描述

EL PEÑÓN RANCH IN LAGUNA DEL SAUCE, MALDONADOProperty description: Unique ranch by its characteristics and view, at km 16 of Route 12, in Laguna del Sauce. On a total area of ​​almost 22.5 ha, has a main house of 3 floors with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, living room with wood stove, dining room, kitchen, deposit, digs and spacious game room. Large terraces of cured wood on each floor with magnificent views, pergolas, barbecue and outdoor roofed, heated pool of 16x6 m, housing home with gallery and pergola. It also has 15 ha of olive trees with 3,500 trees of 7 different varieties and 5 years of growth, 2 sheds of 300 m2 each, roads, quays, lake, orchard and fruit trees. Spectacular, just 20 'from the International Airport and 15' from Solanas Beach.Price: u$s 3.150.000.-

上市日期: 2018年1月8日

联系方式

分部：
Perazzo Inmobiliaria Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Carlos Hermansson

联系方式

周边设施

周边设施
