5875 Collins Ave 805

Modern and Neutral best describes this designer's dream home with every attention to detail and over 400k in upgrades. This 2bd/2.5ba Oceanfront beauty has magnificent custom wood edged drop ceilings, custom crafted entertainment system with hidden/pop-up TV, and stunning bathrooms. The Kitchen is a delight with the best German hardware and closures, top of the line appliances, honed matte finished marble flooring inside and on patio, custom lighting for Artwork, top of line HVAC unit and so much more. The Mei is truly a boutique building with only 134 units on one of widest beaches of South Florida with full luxurious amenities. COME MAKE EACH DAY A BEACH DAY AT THIS EXCEPTIONAL RESIDENCE WHERE QUALITY AND DESIGN COMES TOGETHER.