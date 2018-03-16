高端地产新闻
在售 - Miami Beach, FL, United States - ¥6,335,600
Miami Beach, FL, 33140 - United States

5875 Collins Ave 805

约¥6,335,600
原货币价格 $1,000,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1097
    平方英尺

房产描述

Modern and Neutral best describes this designer's dream home with every attention to detail and over 400k in upgrades. This 2bd/2.5ba Oceanfront beauty has magnificent custom wood edged drop ceilings, custom crafted entertainment system with hidden/pop-up TV, and stunning bathrooms. The Kitchen is a delight with the best German hardware and closures, top of the line appliances, honed matte finished marble flooring inside and on patio, custom lighting for Artwork, top of line HVAC unit and so much more. The Mei is truly a boutique building with only 134 units on one of widest beaches of South Florida with full luxurious amenities. COME MAKE EACH DAY A BEACH DAY AT THIS EXCEPTIONAL RESIDENCE WHERE QUALITY AND DESIGN COMES TOGETHER.

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

MLS ID: A10373286

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ines Flax

周边设施

周边设施
