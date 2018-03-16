14564 Laurel Trail

Extraordinary farm ownership opportunity in desirable Saddle Trail South. This private 6.3 acre equestrian compound is located within a very short hacking distance to the showgrounds. The stable features 17 12’x12’ Corton stalls, 3 tackrooms with kitchenettes, office, 2 half-bathrooms, 2 storage rooms, feed room, air-conditioned hay room, 7 grooming/wash stalls, vet/farrier stall with exterior access, and laundry. The second story boasts an owner’s lounge, full bathroom, workout room with rubber flooring, and balcony overlooking the grounds. Two 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom apartments complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and full laundry facilities overlook the courtyard.Designed for the serious competitor, the grounds include 6 large paddocks, a covered Kraft 4-horse walker with center storage, detached utility building for tractor and jump storage, and an unparalleled 250'x190' sand riding ring with ride-on ride-off bank and 220'x200' derby field both with zoned irrigation. The spacious 4 bedroom plus den, 3.2 bathroom house has been extensively renovated boasting Carrera marble in the bathrooms, walk-in closets with custom cabinetry, impact windows, separate mud and laundry rooms, 2015 kitchen appliances and a "bonus room" complete with parquet flooring, built-in bookshelves and benches and a custom Mahogany wood bar with professional grade appliances. Additional features include whole house and barn generators, reverse osmosis water systems, security system with interior and exterior cameras, 3 separate entry gates, automatic fly spray system, and commercial ice maker in the barn. Grindstone Farm is the complete property for the serious equestrian.