Situated in one of the best locations in Monte Judeu, very close by to the city of Portimão and Alvor. This impressive property offers 888 square meters of covered area, divided into two floors. Has panoramic views from almost every room both for the mountains, golf and country. The ground floor consists of main entrance with majestic staircase, double garage, fully equipped kitchen and household services areas, living areas comprising, living room with fireplace, study room, dining room, office, bathroom service and basement. The first floor is reserved for rest area with four large bedrooms all en suite, two of them also have closet areas and the master suite also have jacuzzi. Also possess electric blinds in every room of the house, supported by German origin windows with double glazing plus security glass. The unique interior design, finishes and construction materials, combined with underfloor heating on both floors and the complete installation of air conditioning are revealing their refinement and quality. They also have a guest house with a bedroom suite, living room and kitchen. The property has a heated pool with salt treatment system, a fully equipped barbecue and magnificent gardens carefully tended by automatic irrigation system. Has a borehole which guarantees all the irrigation supply of property and pool.