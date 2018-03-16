高端地产新闻
在售 - Atlanta, GA, United States - ¥8,204,602
免费询盘

Atlanta, GA, 30339 - United States

3446 Cochise Drive

约¥8,204,602
原货币价格 $1,295,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6184
    平方英尺 (0.68 英亩)

房产描述

Fabulous new construction in Vinings! Two true masters, up and main. One of the most coveted neighborhoods with swim/tennis/clubhouse. Thermador appliance package in gourmet kitchen/farm sink, quartzite countertops, solid wood cabinets. Masters with large walk-in closets, soaking tubs, his and hers quartz top vanities, large showers. Screened porch/fireplace off kitchen. Full finished basement with bedroom, bath, media/home theater; office/den, family/playroom. Hardwoods and not in flood plain.

上市日期: 2017年7月7日

MLS ID: 5875188

联系方式

分部：
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Yetty Arp
+1 4048632116

