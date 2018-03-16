3446 Cochise Drive

Fabulous new construction in Vinings! Two true masters, up and main. One of the most coveted neighborhoods with swim/tennis/clubhouse. Thermador appliance package in gourmet kitchen/farm sink, quartzite countertops, solid wood cabinets. Masters with large walk-in closets, soaking tubs, his and hers quartz top vanities, large showers. Screened porch/fireplace off kitchen. Full finished basement with bedroom, bath, media/home theater; office/den, family/playroom. Hardwoods and not in flood plain.