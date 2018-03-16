Villa Florentine is a grand estate situated in the prestigious gated community of Ocean Club Estates. Positioned for views down the central waterway, the estate sits on two lots comprising 1.4 acres. “European elegance” sets the design motif, reflecting today’s demand for worldly luxury, while maintaining the ambience of comfortable Caribbean living. With a 14,000 sq. ft. main house and a 10,000 sq. ft. guest villa, the property offers 12 bedrooms, extensive indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces and crisply manicured tropical gardens. This majestic family compound also has 175 feet of bulk-headed canal frontage with docks and boatlifts – perfect for keeping a collection of motor yachts, sailboats and jet skis. The main house welcomes visitors with a grand double-height foyer and living room that afford sweeping vistas of the Ocean Club waterway and the Atlantis Resort in the distance. The main level also features a gourmet kitchen designed for entertaining, formal dining and breakfast rooms, an office and two bedroom suites. Upstairs there are three more bedrooms, a family room, a card and billiards room, and a self contained suite complete with a private living room and kitchenette. Villa Florentine is adorned with the finest materials imported from around the globe. Each room is a discovery of elegance: custom-milled hardwoods such as Brazilian Ipe, Italian travertine and marble, Macedonia stone columns, and bespoke ironworks. Ceiling details such as coffers, domes, groined arches and recessed trays add grandeur and warmth, giving each room a distinct personality. The estate is also being sold with original fine art and a state-of-the-art electronics system that allows internet monitoring and control of all the home’s mechanical systems from anywhere in the world. The guest house has six bedrooms, three living rooms, three guest kitchens, a large staff kitchen and a magnificent dining room which is surrounded by glass doors on all sides, giving it views of the lushly landscaped grounds, pool and waterway. However, the most alluring element of this remarkably lavish guest house is the rooftop sunbathing deck and the observation tower that affords views of Nassau Harbour, Spruce Cay, Blue Lagoon, Athol Island and Rose Island. Villa Florentine is one of only a handful of properties in the renowned and distinguished community of Ocean Club Estates to occupy more than one building plot. In addition to providing the estate with a unique degree of privacy, the multiple plots afford the space for extensive outdoor living, entertaining and recreation areas. The property is scattered with tranquil sitting enclaves, perfect for reading or napping under the cool shade of a coconut palm. Property ownership in the Bahamas is just as much about living outdoors as it is indoors – and Villa Florentine provides it all. Ocean Club Estates features an 18-hole Championship golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, tennis courts and a private beach club on the world-famous Paradise Beach. Ocean Club Estates residents also enjoy use of all the facilities at the Atlantis Resort and Casino and The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas . CLICK HERE TO VIEW COMMUNITY TOUR.