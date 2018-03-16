112 Byers Court

Richard Wax & Associates presents the newest Star View estate at White Star Ranch Estates, exemplifying their 55 years of experience and expertise in a brand new and distinctive contemporary home. Set on over 2 acres with a private gated entry, 300 planted trees, abundant Salvation Ditch water, 6,000 square foot pond, and amazing views of Snowmass, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk ski areas, this spectacular home provides a welcome addition to the West Aspen market. Encompassing 6,771 square feet of finely designed and finished living space, you’ll find all of the features and amenities expected in a home of this caliber. From the carefully considered and well planned interior spaces with a private master suite sitting alone on the upper level to the media/game room with wet bar, pool table and built-in 85” flat screen television, to the well-appointed chef’s kitchen, exquisite guest suites, office, multiple fireplaces, spaces for entertaining, 729 square foot two car garage with basketball hoop, and no sub-grade space, every detail has been considered. The immaculate grounds have been thoughtfully designed to provide the ultimate outdoor living experience, including a dining area with built-in stone BBQ, fireplace, and fire pit. Adding to the allure of this exciting opportunity are 7.2 kilowatts of photovoltaic solar, energy star certified construction, and up to the minute sound, lighting and safety systems for comfort and peace of mind. With no roundabout or airport traffic, direct access via McLain Flats Road to downtown Aspen, and exclusive use of the White Star HOA open space for horseback riding, cross country skiing or snowmobiling, you can start living the mountain lifestyle immediately!$11,500,000 Turn-Key Furnished