Via Alfonso Lamarmora

In the heart of the elegant Crocetta neighborhood, on the second floor of an early twentieth century building that has been recently renovated, prestigious apartment excellently maintained. The property of about 285 sqm consists of a large entrance hall which disengages on the left a bright living room with a bow window and an adjacent dining room, on the right a kitchen with balcony overlooking the inner courtyard, a room turned as linen room and a bathroom. Down the hall, there is a beautiful arched glass door which gives access to a study with a library and balcony. The sleeping area is composed of a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and two further bedrooms one of which with its own balcony. The property includes a garret and a large cellar, Possibility to purchase a single car box and a parking space in the courtyard.