7837 N 47th St

From the moment you enter the Broken Brick drive & see the beautiful fountains, you'll appreciate the aesthetic of the European estate. Exquisite wrought iron entry, custom door & views to the resort yard w/9 water features welcome you. Home shows unsurpassed quality workmanship throughout. Kitchen/butlers pantry designed for a chef, richly appointed master/sitting rm/spa bath, home office, gym & 5 fireplaces. 2,980sf fully equipped guest house & separate studio or flex space. Expansive veranda, lush mature landscaping, salt water pool/spa, mtn views & total privacy complete this masterpiece!