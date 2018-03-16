高端地产新闻
在售 - Paradise Valley, AZ, United States - ¥18,341,562
Paradise Valley, AZ, 85253 - United States

7837 N 47th St

约¥18,341,562
原货币价格 $2,895,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 8101
    平方英尺

房产描述

From the moment you enter the Broken Brick drive & see the beautiful fountains, you'll appreciate the aesthetic of the European estate. Exquisite wrought iron entry, custom door & views to the resort yard w/9 water features welcome you. Home shows unsurpassed quality workmanship throughout. Kitchen/butlers pantry designed for a chef, richly appointed master/sitting rm/spa bath, home office, gym & 5 fireplaces. 2,980sf fully equipped guest house & separate studio or flex space. Expansive veranda, lush mature landscaping, salt water pool/spa, mtn views & total privacy complete this masterpiece!

上市日期: 2017年10月20日

MLS ID: 5677317

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jan Kabbani
6027395050

