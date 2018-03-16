75 Hazard Av

Located in one of the East Side's most desirable and prominent areas, this meticulously maintained Tudor has undergone a recent renovation throughout while maintaining classic architectural details. Upon entering, you are greeted with a stunning and impressive foyer. The sunken living room boasts a large vaulted ceiling and gorgeous windows which make for plenty of light. The dining room is also flooded with light and a den with gorgeous custom built ins and half bath are also located on this floor. The recently renovated eat-in kitchen features stone countertops, large island and top of the line Thermador stainless appliances. The lower level features a full wet bar, renovated bath and gym as well as a billiard room and wine cellar. Upstairs, the impressive master suite offers a gorgeous marble bath, sitting room and custom closets. Two other bedrooms and a full bath complete this floor. The third floor features two large bedrooms and full bath as well. The grounds have been meticulously maintained and are very impressive. A large backyard with blue stone patio is perfect for entertaining while also being completely secluded. Close to all private schools, Wayland Square and Blackstone Boulevard, this home is the perfect place to call your own East Side oasis.