30 Anderson Ave

Priced right and ready for occupancy! REINTRODUCING a perfect colonial manor on approximately 1.5 acres of pristine property. This new, beautiful 7 bedroom, 6 bath estate home features a 2-story foyer, high ceilings, wood floors, custom moldings/trim and spacious floor plan; perfect for casual and formal entertaining. The expansive kitchen offers white cabinets, farm sink and hi-end appliances. The main floor showcases beamed ceilings, a butler bar, billiards room and ensuite bedroom/office. There are 5 bedrooms/4 baths/laundry on the 2nd floor including master suite with fireplace, sitting room, spa bath and oversized closet/dressing area. The theater, wine cellar, gym and rec room are located in lower level with additional ensuite and laundry. The many large windows make this home extremely bright. Covered porch with built-in BBQ. A 2-car garage plus a 2-car oversized detached carriage house offers ample space on 2nd floor to customize. Room for pool. Generator included. Endless details. Some photos have been virtually staged