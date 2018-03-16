Je. Irausquin Boulevard Blue Residences

This brand new duplex penthouse is located in the newly build BLUE Residences Club across the prestige Eagle Beach. Magnificent views from the 7th and 8th floor towards the Bubali Bird Sanctuary and Eagle Beach. BLUE Residences Club is a brand new luxury residential property, consisting of three eight story buildings located at Eagle Beach in Aruba. Just a stroll away from the most beautiful beaches on the island and a short distance from all the premier shopping areas and entertainment centers! This amazing 2 floor duplex penthouse of 154 sq meters (1657 sq ft) offers a gourmet kitchen, open living and dining area and a spacious balcony of 46 sq meters (484 sq.ft) with breathtaking ocean views and a Jacuzzi. There are three bedrooms with bathrooms of which the master bedroom has a private balcony and walk-in closet all located on the 7th floor. For convenience prepossess they also have a full bathroom on the main level with is the 8th floor. Also included; two parking spaces! Common area amenities include a beautiful decorated high ceiling lobby with stainless steel door elevators with easy access to the condominiums, parking and a first class Restaurant. A fitness center and spa is available to all owners and guests. Outside a pool and pool deck with natural stone floors and breathtaking landscaping. A spacious control access parking area is available to all the owners and with enough extra parking spaces for guests. There is 24/7 security on site.