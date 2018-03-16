1410 Washington Terr

Exquisite Crestmont home with stunning designer finishes & charm throughout. Study, formal living and formal dining room with mirrored walls and fireplace. The well-equipped gourmet kitchen with Miele coffee machine, top of the line Viking appliances, dual refrigerators, Butler’s pantry and marble counters opens to informal dining and family room with marble wet bar and half bath. Luxurious master retreat with dual dressing areas and adjoining living area. Three additional bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs. Covered patio, built in grill, and sparkling pool with attached spa & water feature. The 26 X 21 foot temperature controlled flex space added above the carport will make a great home office, playroom, guest bedroom, extra storage space