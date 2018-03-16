高端地产新闻
在售 - Fort Worth, TX, United States - ¥12,031,304
Fort Worth, TX, 76107 - United States

1410 Washington Terr

约¥12,031,304
原货币价格 $1,899,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5911
    平方英尺

房产描述

Exquisite Crestmont home with stunning designer finishes & charm throughout. Study, formal living and formal dining room with mirrored walls and fireplace. The well-equipped gourmet kitchen with Miele coffee machine, top of the line Viking appliances, dual refrigerators, Butler’s pantry and marble counters opens to informal dining and family room with marble wet bar and half bath. Luxurious master retreat with dual dressing areas and adjoining living area. Three additional bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs. Covered patio, built in grill, and sparkling pool with attached spa & water feature. The 26 X 21 foot temperature controlled flex space added above the carport will make a great home office, playroom, guest bedroom, extra storage space

上市日期: 2017年2月27日

MLS ID: 13551035

联系方式

分部：
Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
John Zimmerman
8177847249

周边设施

周边设施
