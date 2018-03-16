高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Heber City, UT, United States - ¥12,512,810
免费询盘

Heber City, UT, 84032 - United States

6967 E Rising Star Ct 274

约¥12,512,810
原货币价格 $1,975,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3599
    平方英尺 (0.24 英亩)

房产描述

This Victory Ranch Expanded Willow Cabin sets the standard for gracious mountain living, blending native materials with modern design elements at Victory Ranch. The rustic luxe interior in this three story, four bedroom, four and a half bathroom residence includes Du Chateaux hardwood flooring, Nu Heat, and top of the line Wolf/Sub-Zero appliances. Flex room options are available to create the perfect retreat for your family and friends. Victory Ranch is a private, four-season resort destination situated on 6,700 pristine acres along a four-mile stretch of the Upper Provo River. Amenities include an 18 hole Rees Jones-designed golf course, world-class fly fishing, miles of professionally designed trails, a 5-stand shooting facility and much more.

上市日期: 2017年1月27日

MLS ID: 1428176

联系方式

分部：
Summit Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Daintrie Zega
4359010233

联系方式

分部：
Summit Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Daintrie Zega
4359010233

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_