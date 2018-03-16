6967 E Rising Star Ct 274

This Victory Ranch Expanded Willow Cabin sets the standard for gracious mountain living, blending native materials with modern design elements at Victory Ranch. The rustic luxe interior in this three story, four bedroom, four and a half bathroom residence includes Du Chateaux hardwood flooring, Nu Heat, and top of the line Wolf/Sub-Zero appliances. Flex room options are available to create the perfect retreat for your family and friends. Victory Ranch is a private, four-season resort destination situated on 6,700 pristine acres along a four-mile stretch of the Upper Provo River. Amenities include an 18 hole Rees Jones-designed golf course, world-class fly fishing, miles of professionally designed trails, a 5-stand shooting facility and much more.