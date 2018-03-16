Located in the gateway to Healdsburg is this special offering. Mature oaks, open meadows, rolling hills, seasonal creeks and spectacular views grace this approximately 193-acre ranch.



A world of its own ... Rural and private, yet only approximately 3.2 miles from the charming Healdsburg Plaza, world-class restaurants, boutiques, wineries and outdoor activities.





The Ranch offers multiple sites for estate homes and has the potential to be subdivided into four estate-lots. Initial road has been graded. Abundant water with four wells producing 8, 17, 185 and 185 gpm. Five septic areas. A rare opportunity to become stewards of the land, create a family compound or subdivide the ranch into multiple parcels.





Location matters -- both where you live and in the world of wine -- where the fruit is grown. Situated in the prized Russian River and Chalk Hill AVA's, The Ranch is surrounded by vines that produce some of the area’s finest. A significant portion of the acreage is plantable. Slope and aspect analysis has been completed and offers an opportunity to winemakers looking to expand their holdings in a premium area.





Located approximately 1 hour north of San Francisco, within close proximity to Sonoma County Airport, Healdsburg Plaza and within reach of award winning restaurants, wineries, cycling, hiking, boating and all that Sonoma County has to offer.





One of a Kind. Simply spectacular.

