在售 - Salem, MA, United States - ¥7,602,720
免费询盘

Salem, MA, 01970 - United States

284 Lafayette Street

约¥7,602,720
原货币价格 $1,200,000
其他

详情

  • 11
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 5942
    平方英尺

房产描述

Great opportunity to own a turnkey Inn in historic Salem, Massachusetts. The Coach House Inn is a beautiful Victorian mansion built by a sea captain in 1879. Boasting 11 guest bedrooms, many with private bath and sitting area. Lower level apartment perfect for rental income, owner living space or property manager accommodations. Walking distance to Salem State College, the harbor, downtown Salem and nearby public transportation. Hardwood floors throughout, plenty of off street parking, outdoor space and lots of charm- not an opportunity to be missed!

上市日期: 2016年7月27日

MLS ID: 72044442

联系方式

分部：
Harborside Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Matthew Dolan
7816318800

周边设施

周边设施
