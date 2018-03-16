284 Lafayette Street

Great opportunity to own a turnkey Inn in historic Salem, Massachusetts. The Coach House Inn is a beautiful Victorian mansion built by a sea captain in 1879. Boasting 11 guest bedrooms, many with private bath and sitting area. Lower level apartment perfect for rental income, owner living space or property manager accommodations. Walking distance to Salem State College, the harbor, downtown Salem and nearby public transportation. Hardwood floors throughout, plenty of off street parking, outdoor space and lots of charm- not an opportunity to be missed!