20358 Silver Lake Drive

This is the last available lot located on Silver Lake with ocean views. This location is situated within walking distance to the beach, boardwalk, restaurants, shopping and nightlife. This includes the parcel across the street so that your views can never be obstructed. This is an oversized lot that will allow you to build a very large home since you only need to adhere to County setback and height requirements. As the property does not fall under Rehoboth Beach building restrictions, you have much more flexibility with square footage, pool, everything. Demos or renovations will never be part of the plan.