在售 - Rehoboth Beach, DE, United States - ¥10,738,842
Rehoboth Beach, DE, 19971 - United States

20358 Silver Lake Drive

约¥10,738,842
原货币价格 $1,695,000
房产描述

This is the last available lot located on Silver Lake with ocean views. This location is situated within walking distance to the beach, boardwalk, restaurants, shopping and nightlife. This includes the parcel across the street so that your views can never be obstructed. This is an oversized lot that will allow you to build a very large home since you only need to adhere to County setback and height requirements. As the property does not fall under Rehoboth Beach building restrictions, you have much more flexibility with square footage, pool, everything. Demos or renovations will never be part of the plan.

上市日期: 2016年4月12日

MLS ID: 708886

联系方式

分部：
Ocean Atlantic Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lisa Barros

