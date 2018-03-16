28 Windrose Way

Rare opportunity to own spectacular building site with all building approvals in exclusive Mead Point. Exceptional 2.69-acre scenic peninsular property with water views including approximately 75 feet of direct waterfront and room for a dock. Mead Point is a gated residential association on Long Island Sound with private beach and 24-hour security. Only residents of Windrose Way have the access to a 5.5 acre park containing a pond and a deep water dock in the most protected marina in Greenwich. Existing tennis court on the property. Convenient to town and train.