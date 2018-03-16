高端地产新闻
在售 - Greenwich, CT, United States - ¥52,268,700
Greenwich, CT, 06830 - United States

28 Windrose Way

约¥52,268,700
原货币价格 $8,250,000
Rare opportunity to own spectacular building site with all building approvals in exclusive Mead Point. Exceptional 2.69-acre scenic peninsular property with water views including approximately 75 feet of direct waterfront and room for a dock. Mead Point is a gated residential association on Long Island Sound with private beach and 24-hour security. Only residents of Windrose Way have the access to a 5.5 acre park containing a pond and a deep water dock in the most protected marina in Greenwich. Existing tennis court on the property. Convenient to town and train.

上市日期: 2017年4月12日

MLS ID: 99455

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Greenwich Brokerage
代理经纪:
Joseph Barbieri
2036183112

