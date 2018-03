Beautifully Situated 4 Br, 3.5 Bath Completely Renovated Colonial On Almost 1/2 Acre In Beacon Hill. Classic Center Hall Entry Leads To Gracious Lr W/Fplc And Sun Room/Den, Large Eik With Dramatic Great Room W/Fplc, Formal Dr, Mbr/Bath On Main + Mbr/Bath & 2 Br & Bth On 2nd Level.