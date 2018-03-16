200 Sunrise Dr

Key West-style home with 120 feet of Roberts Bay frontage – a boater’s dream with two 10,000-pound boat lifts and new decking only minutes to the Gulf of Mexico with no bridges. Main house is 3,305 square feet not including the ground level game room, movie room with projection screen, office and half bath. The main level offers a panoramic view of Roberts Bay from nearly all rooms and of course the covered deck that runs the length of the front. The third level includes a bedroom with great room and private bath… great for a teenager or for a nanny/au pair offering privacy and a private observation deck to enjoy the breathtaking view. Property includes an 832-square-foot detached guesthouse/in-law suite which offers a kitchen opening to the living area, a bedroom and two baths with a screened-in porch. Garage level offers a workshop with storage galore. This property is large enough to accommodate a large pool and has plenty of room for your toys (R.V. jet skis, boat trailers, etc.) A must-see. Schedule your private tour today.