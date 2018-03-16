高端地产新闻
在售 - Santiago, Chile - ¥6,519,332
免费询盘

Santiago, Chile

地址暂不公布

约¥6,519,332
原货币价格 $1,029,000
公寓
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3078
    平方英尺 (350.0 )

房产描述

Awesome two storey apartment with large spaces, extraordinary natural light and terraces where you can appreciate an unbeatable view of Santiago.On the first floor, you walk into this double height hall, straight from the elevator. Then there is the living, a terrace and dining room, all with a beautiful parquet flooring in perfect condition. In a corridor we find the three bedrooms, one in suite and two sharing a bathroom. In the other side we have the kitchen, the laundry room and the service bedroom.On the second floor there is both a family room, and a drawing room, another bathroom, which could also be a fourth bedroom in suite with walk in closet. Then you have terraces, a private swimming pool and a pergola on the roof top, ideal to be used as a barbecue, an art room or work shop.

上市日期: 2017年2月17日

联系方式

分部：
Chile Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Rosario Ale
+56977585687

