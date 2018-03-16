Awesome two storey apartment with large spaces, extraordinary natural light and terraces where you can appreciate an unbeatable view of Santiago.On the first floor, you walk into this double height hall, straight from the elevator. Then there is the living, a terrace and dining room, all with a beautiful parquet flooring in perfect condition. In a corridor we find the three bedrooms, one in suite and two sharing a bathroom. In the other side we have the kitchen, the laundry room and the service bedroom.On the second floor there is both a family room, and a drawing room, another bathroom, which could also be a fourth bedroom in suite with walk in closet. Then you have terraces, a private swimming pool and a pergola on the roof top, ideal to be used as a barbecue, an art room or work shop.