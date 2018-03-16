2317 Garmisch Dr

Stunning views of Vail Mountain, the Gore Range peaks and the valley itself. Approx. 1/2 acre abutting Forest Service land on two sides of the property. Many potential configurations of the present layout exists and redevelopment would leave you with one of the best new construction views in all of West Vail. Present home provides classic European design and features. The site is absolutely FANTASTIC with privacy and wow views to really capture your imagination. Incredible opportunity!