高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Vail, CO, United States - ¥14,255,100
免费询盘

Vail, CO, 81657 - United States

2317 Garmisch Dr

约¥14,255,100
原货币价格 $2,250,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 5067
    平方英尺 (0.47 英亩)

房产描述

Stunning views of Vail Mountain, the Gore Range peaks and the valley itself. Approx. 1/2 acre abutting Forest Service land on two sides of the property. Many potential configurations of the present layout exists and redevelopment would leave you with one of the best new construction views in all of West Vail. Present home provides classic European design and features. The site is absolutely FANTASTIC with privacy and wow views to really capture your imagination. Incredible opportunity!

上市日期: 2017年8月17日

MLS ID: 930925

联系方式

分部：
LIV Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Mick Kelly
+1 9703765617

联系方式

分部：
LIV Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Mick Kelly
+1 9703765617

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_