在售 - Atlanta, GA, United States - ¥8,838,162
Atlanta, GA, 30306 - United States

1118 Oxford Road Ne

约¥8,838,162
原货币价格 $1,395,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4240
    平方英尺 (0.5 英亩)

房产描述

Gorgeous four-sides brick traditional in Historic Druid Hills. Stunning Dovetail kitchen renovation boasting custom solid-wood cabinetry, marble countertops, professional stainless appliances, oversized island with seating for seven, and separate butler’s pantry with prep sink. Abundance of living space including oversized formal living and dining, fireside family room, and large sunroom. Four upstairs bedrooms plus large, open bonus kid’s space. Walk-out level backyard with stone patio, pebble tech heated saline pool, and detached two-car garage with large studded carriage space.

上市日期: 2017年9月8日

MLS ID: 5905486

联系方式

分部：
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Chase Mizell
+1 7702892780

