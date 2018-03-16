1543 Monk Rd

Linden Hill is a legendary estate property notable for its world-class architecture and its 50-acre, park-like setting. Designed between 1928 and 1931 by Edmund B. Gilchrist for stockbroker Rodman Ellison Griscom, the property was owned for more than 50 years by the Dorrance family of Campbell’s Soup Company. Enter Linden Hill’s very private grounds and travel past fenced pastures and stone outbuildings reminiscent of the quaintest of French villages. An initial courtyard formed by turreted caretaker’s quarters, a 10-car garage, stables and additional staff houses leads to the crest of a hill. Soon, at the end of a narrow walled lane, the magnificent manor house reveals itself, a majestic example of French Normandy-inspired design of breathtaking scale and symmetry. Pass through the courtyard entry where brick chimney stacks on guest houses cleverly frame the main house, and behold a truly historic mansion, beautifully maintained with complete respect for its origins, yet offering every modern amenity. Its grand-scale formal rooms offer elegant and easy, expansive or intimate entertaining spaces. Private quarters are equally inviting with family living quarters that accommodate guests for short-term or extended stays. Beyond the main house are two pools, a pool house, tennis court and a beautiful aviary, all set within absolutely stunning gardens and grounds. As a legacy property that can also serve as a family retreat, look no farther than the timeless and spectacular Linden Hill.Taxes are based on 67.70 Acres.