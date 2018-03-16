高端地产新闻
在售 - Woodside, CA, United States - ¥219,211,760
免费询盘

Woodside, CA, 94062 - United States

地址暂不公布

约¥219,211,760
原货币价格 $34,600,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 8826
    平方英尺 (279219.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Extraordinary vineyard estate on 6.4 acres located in a premium Silicon Valley location. The property features a stunning contemporary 6,000 square foot main home, a two bedroom guest house and a two room entertainment pavilion with spa facilities and a wine room. Other amenities include a clay tennis court, serene pool area, sport court, dual 3 car garages, and a vineyard with grafted aged vines. The electrical, HVAC, communications, security and home automation systems are all of unparalleled quality. A 3-tree treehouse awaits smaller guests and puts a finishing touch on this property that can only be described as magical.

上市日期: 2018年1月9日

MLS ID: ML81688409

联系方式

分部：
Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michael Dreyfus
6506443474

