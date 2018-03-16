Extraordinary vineyard estate on 6.4 acres located in a premium Silicon Valley location. The property features a stunning contemporary 6,000 square foot main home, a two bedroom guest house and a two room entertainment pavilion with spa facilities and a wine room. Other amenities include a clay tennis court, serene pool area, sport court, dual 3 car garages, and a vineyard with grafted aged vines. The electrical, HVAC, communications, security and home automation systems are all of unparalleled quality. A 3-tree treehouse awaits smaller guests and puts a finishing touch on this property that can only be described as magical.