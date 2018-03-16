This recently built luxurious property in the centre of Empuriabrava seduces with its unique modern architecture and fine finishes. It is located in one of the wide channels (before the bridges) with 32 m of mooring and south-east facing. The property was designed by a famous architect and the house was equipped with fine materials and modern techniques for a high class property. The two levels of the house offer a spacious, clear and generous distribution. The ground floor has two en suite bedrooms, a toilet, laundry room, patio with black bamboo, gym, sauna and small indoor pool, an open kitchen and living / dining room with garden, terrace and pool. Upstairs are three double bedrooms en suite. The master suite has a dressing room and bathroom with exit to the terrace. No doubt this is a very special property for its future owner where privacy in an exclusive and central setting is written in capital letters. Details: Garage for two cars. A climate controlled wine cellar. Fitted kitchen with brands "Bulthaup" and "Gaggenau". Fruit trees. Automatic watering system. Ornamental fountain. Barbecue. Very good residential area, quiet and at the same time, close to the centre and the beach of Empuriabrava. This recently built luxurious property in the centre of Empuriabrava seduces with its unique modern architecture and fine finishes. It is located in one of the wide channels (before the bridges) with 32 m of mooring and south-east facing.The property was designed by a famous architect and the house was equipped with fine materials and modern techniques for a high class property.The two levels of the house offer a spacious, clear and generous distribution. The ground floor has two en suite bedrooms, a toilet, laundry room, patio with black bamboo, gym, sauna and small indoor pool, an open kitchen and living / dining room with garden, terrace and pool.Upstairs are three double bedrooms en suite. The master suite has a dressing room and bathroom with exit to the terrace. No doubt this is a very special property for its future owner where privacy in an exclusive and central setting is written in capital letters. Details: Garage for two cars. A climate controlled wine cellar. Fitted kitchen with brands "Bulthaup" and "Gaggenau". Fruit trees. Automatic watering system. Ornamental fountain. Barbecue. Very good residential area, quiet and at the same time, close to the centre and the beach of Empuriabrava.