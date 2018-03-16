Elegant property located in the urbanization of Mas Nou with spectacular panoramic sea views, and a magnificent plot that has the possibility of building another house.The main floor has a magnificent living-dining room with access to the terrace and sea views, a fully equipped kitchen, two en suite bedrooms, an office, two double bedrooms, a bathroom and a toilet.The lower floor has two bedrooms, a bathroom, laundry room, a storage room and garage for two cars.Extras: Alarm, fitted wardrobes, underfloor heating, air conditioning, automatic shutters and others.