在售 - Playa De Aro, Spain - ¥22,189,583
Playa De Aro, 17250 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥22,189,583
原货币价格 €2,850,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 7287
    平方英尺

房产描述

Elegant property located in the urbanization of Mas Nou with spectacular panoramic sea views, and a magnificent plot that has the possibility of building another house.The main floor has a magnificent living-dining room with access to the terrace and sea views, a fully equipped kitchen, two en suite bedrooms, an office, two double bedrooms, a bathroom and a toilet.The lower floor has two bedrooms, a bathroom, laundry room, a storage room and garage for two cars.Extras: Alarm, fitted wardrobes, underfloor heating, air conditioning, automatic shutters and others.

上市日期: 2017年11月7日

MLS ID: PDAP1273

联系方式

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

联系方式

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

周边设施

