在售 - Heber City, UT, United States - ¥7,222,584
免费询盘

Heber City, UT, 84032 - United States

4283 Greenerhills Ct

约¥7,222,584
原货币价格 $1,140,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4302
    平方英尺 (6.76 英亩)

房产描述

Enjoy this striking, 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom custom home in Greener Hills sitting on 6.76 acres. You get magnificent views of Mount Timpanogos, the Wasatch Mountains and Heber Valley all while being just minutes from Main Street in Heber City and a short drive to Deer Valley, Park City and Sundance Resorts. This mountain contemporary home is energy efficient with a kitchen thoughtfully designed, granite counters, stainless steel Dacor appliances, 6 burner gas cook top, professional down draft and double ovens. With the environment in mind, the floors, cabinets, trim and doors are all Brazilian Lyptus wood, a great alternative to oak, cherry and mahogany. The home is equipped with central air conditioning and has radiant floor heat. Incredible attention to detail was given to this Peter Barnes Design. With warm and spacious rooms throughout and unrivaled views out every window, this is a home you will love living in.

上市日期: 2017年12月28日

MLS ID: 1497483

联系方式

分部：
Summit Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Damon Leake
+1 4356408947

