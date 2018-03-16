4283 Greenerhills Ct

Enjoy this striking, 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom custom home in Greener Hills sitting on 6.76 acres. You get magnificent views of Mount Timpanogos, the Wasatch Mountains and Heber Valley all while being just minutes from Main Street in Heber City and a short drive to Deer Valley, Park City and Sundance Resorts. This mountain contemporary home is energy efficient with a kitchen thoughtfully designed, granite counters, stainless steel Dacor appliances, 6 burner gas cook top, professional down draft and double ovens. With the environment in mind, the floors, cabinets, trim and doors are all Brazilian Lyptus wood, a great alternative to oak, cherry and mahogany. The home is equipped with central air conditioning and has radiant floor heat. Incredible attention to detail was given to this Peter Barnes Design. With warm and spacious rooms throughout and unrivaled views out every window, this is a home you will love living in.