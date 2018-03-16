高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Nottingham, NH, United States - ¥10,770,520
免费询盘

Nottingham, NH, 03290 - United States

224 Mill Pond Road

约¥10,770,520
原货币价格 $1,700,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
湖畔 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6269
    平方英尺 (4.18 英亩)

房产描述

Extraordinary opportunity to own splendid Little River Farm, a distinguished 6000 square foot residence that defines the highest standard of country lifestyle. Properties like this are more typically found in the mountains of Colorado, the shores of Lake Tahoe or on the Upper Peninsula. Set on four rolling and pastorally beautiful acres, the Farm commands an abundant 780-feet of Lake Nottingham waterfront. Further, its private dam can produce auxiliary power through two twin turbines. Completely reconstructed in 2004, Little River Farm has four luxurious ensuite bedrooms. There are private caretakers quarters adjacent to its massive, steel-supported and thoroughly, meticulous barn. Here one can store a plethora of equipment, antique cars—or whatever your collecting passion might be…Little River’s Great Room and library are an opulent yet warm combination of walnut paneling, hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings and a stone-surrounded hearth. Views of Lake Nottingham satisfy the soul. The Farm’s soap-stone countered kitchen has top-of-the line appliances, appointments and finishes that easily surpass kitchens found in the finest homes in more urban settings. A massive formal dining room is ready for the most impressive of dining experiences. Let your heart be warmed by the pine-paneled sunporch, a special place for relaxation and contemplation. Little River Farm is an easy commute to UNH, Manchester and Concord and 20 minutes to downtown Portsmouth Experience the extraordinary.

上市日期: 2017年6月20日

MLS ID: 4643040

联系方式

分部：
Tate & Foss Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Travis Holland
+1 6039648028

联系方式

分部：
Tate & Foss Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Travis Holland
+1 6039648028

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_