在售 - Estepona, Spain - ¥15,571,637
Estepona, 29680 - Spain

Casasola

约¥15,571,637
原货币价格 €2,000,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 6824
    平方英尺 (2820.0 )

Elegant south facing villa located within walking distance to the beach and the golf course of Guadalmina Baja, with beautiful views over the garden. Designed in a traditional Spanish style with all accommodation mainly on one level, the villa offers an entrance hall leading to an elegant and large reception room with fireplace and corner bar, separate dining room, TV room, guest toilet, fully fitted kitchen and utility room. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, master en suite, large walk-in dressing room and an office. The majority of the rooms feature impressive columns and wooden ceilings. The mature automatically irrigated garden is enhanced by a swimming pool a gazebo and surrounded by generous terraces.

上市日期: 2017年11月1日

MLS ID: 22199p

分部：
Kristina Szekely Sotheby´s International Realty
代理经纪:
Kristina Szekely
0034952810102

