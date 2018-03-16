Elegant south facing villa located within walking distance to the beach and the golf course of Guadalmina Baja, with beautiful views over the garden. Designed in a traditional Spanish style with all accommodation mainly on one level, the villa offers an entrance hall leading to an elegant and large reception room with fireplace and corner bar, separate dining room, TV room, guest toilet, fully fitted kitchen and utility room. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, master en suite, large walk-in dressing room and an office. The majority of the rooms feature impressive columns and wooden ceilings. The mature automatically irrigated garden is enhanced by a swimming pool a gazebo and surrounded by generous terraces.