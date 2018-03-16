高端地产新闻
在售 - Loule, Portugal - ¥21,800,292
Loule, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥21,800,292
原货币价格 €2,800,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 9375
    平方英尺 (4032.0 )

房产描述

Magnificent villa of modern lines inserted in the luxury condominium of Pinhal Velho. With all its luxury and refinement this villa of 7 bedrooms, all en suite and with very large areas, offers all the elegance and comfort for a single lifestyle. on a plot of more than 4 thousand square meters we find all kinds of way to entertain family and friends with unique moments of great fun and passion. this magnificent property has a wonderful spa, sauna and jacuzzi, pool, garage for four cars, solar panels, radiators and air conditioning in every room. Without a doubt the ideal home for a unique and exclusive lifestyle.

上市日期: 2018年3月14日

MLS ID: 105160011

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Vilamoura Office
+351919224919

周边设施

周边设施
_