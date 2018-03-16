Magnificent villa of modern lines inserted in the luxury condominium of Pinhal Velho. With all its luxury and refinement this villa of 7 bedrooms, all en suite and with very large areas, offers all the elegance and comfort for a single lifestyle. on a plot of more than 4 thousand square meters we find all kinds of way to entertain family and friends with unique moments of great fun and passion. this magnificent property has a wonderful spa, sauna and jacuzzi, pool, garage for four cars, solar panels, radiators and air conditioning in every room. Without a doubt the ideal home for a unique and exclusive lifestyle.