331 East Alegria Avenue

One of only 51 designated historic properties in Sierra Madre, the J. Gamble Carson House is an expansive, gated Craftsman estate featuring 5 bedrooms and 6.5 baths in 9,150 sqft with an elevator, an attached 3-car garage, on a 24,091 sqft lot. As you go up the driveway, you will immediately notice the manicured grounds with mature landscaping, dry rock creek, and greenbelt. Beyond the expansive covered porch, the interior offers combined family, living, and dining rooms with large windows, hardwood floors, box beam ceiling, and built-in cabinets. Cook in the upgraded chef’s kitchen boasting Viking Professional appliances, kitchen island with second sink, walk-in pantry, breakfast nook, and office. Other interior enhancements include a theatre, library, workshop, large 1450 sf play room, and extra storage spaces throughout. An entertainer’s dream, the resort-style backyard offers a sprawling greenbelt, playground area, lush landscaping, and a covered wraparound veranda/porch. Close to Old Town Sierra Madre and minutes away from Santa Anita Park, LA County Arboretum, Westfield Santa Anita, and Santa Anita Golf Course. Seismically upgraded in 1993. Leased solar panels that are transferable.