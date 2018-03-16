高端地产新闻
在售 - Sierra Madre, CA, United States - ¥15,839,000
Sierra Madre, CA, 91024 - United States

331 East Alegria Avenue

约¥15,839,000
原货币价格 $2,500,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 9150
    平方英尺 (24091.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

One of only 51 designated historic properties in Sierra Madre, the J. Gamble Carson House is an expansive, gated Craftsman estate featuring 5 bedrooms and 6.5 baths in 9,150 sqft with an elevator, an attached 3-car garage, on a 24,091 sqft lot. As you go up the driveway, you will immediately notice the manicured grounds with mature landscaping, dry rock creek, and greenbelt. Beyond the expansive covered porch, the interior offers combined family, living, and dining rooms with large windows, hardwood floors, box beam ceiling, and built-in cabinets. Cook in the upgraded chef’s kitchen boasting Viking Professional appliances, kitchen island with second sink, walk-in pantry, breakfast nook, and office. Other interior enhancements include a theatre, library, workshop, large 1450 sf play room, and extra storage spaces throughout. An entertainer’s dream, the resort-style backyard offers a sprawling greenbelt, playground area, lush landscaping, and a covered wraparound veranda/porch. Close to Old Town Sierra Madre and minutes away from Santa Anita Park, LA County Arboretum, Westfield Santa Anita, and Santa Anita Golf Course. Seismically upgraded in 1993. Leased solar panels that are transferable.

上市日期: 2017年9月29日

MLS ID: 817002094

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Pasadena Brokerage
代理经纪:
Michael Bell
6267964100

