747 Park Shore Dr

Enjoy a short walk or bicycle ride to Gulf Shore Boulevard where multiple beach access points can be frequented in just minutes from your front door. The Village on Venetian Bay provides neighborhood shopping and waterfront dining less than a mile down Park Shore Drive. Park Shore residents can join their own private Park Shore Beach Club and have the option to purchase or lease a boat slip at nearby Venetian Bay Yacht Club. This cozy three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage home is a perfect central location to enjoy everything Naples has to offer and has unlimited potential. Make this property your own with a simple remodel or build your dream home today.