高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Naples, FL, United States - ¥7,602,720
免费询盘

Naples, FL, 34103 - United States

747 Park Shore Dr

约¥7,602,720
原货币价格 $1,200,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1956
    平方英尺 (0.33 英亩)

房产描述

Enjoy a short walk or bicycle ride to Gulf Shore Boulevard where multiple beach access points can be frequented in just minutes from your front door. The Village on Venetian Bay provides neighborhood shopping and waterfront dining less than a mile down Park Shore Drive. Park Shore residents can join their own private Park Shore Beach Club and have the option to purchase or lease a boat slip at nearby Venetian Bay Yacht Club. This cozy three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage home is a perfect central location to enjoy everything Naples has to offer and has unlimited potential. Make this property your own with a simple remodel or build your dream home today.

上市日期: 2018年1月11日

MLS ID: 218001647

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Mary Duggan, P.A.
+1 2392137444

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Mary Duggan, P.A.
+1 2392137444

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_