在售 - Cape Town, South Africa - ¥63,356,000
Cape Town, 7806 - South Africa

地址暂不公布

约¥63,356,000
原货币价格 $10,000,000
其他
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 2146
    平方英尺

房产描述

This breathtaking property set on 3.5 acres is the epitome of comfort, quality and the very best architectural design all set in a beautifully landscaped garden. Something unique in Constantia with creature comforts, up-to the minute sophistication, state of the art functionality and stylish simplicity . Entertain your guests effortlessly in one of the many entertainment rooms, keep fit in your private gym with lap pool all while enjoying views that seem to go on forever from every aspect of this home.

上市日期: 2017年2月28日

联系方式

分部：
Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Phyl McCance Price
27825931624

周边设施

周边设施
_