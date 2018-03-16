This breathtaking property set on 3.5 acres is the epitome of comfort, quality and the very best architectural design all set in a beautifully landscaped garden. Something unique in Constantia with creature comforts, up-to the minute sophistication, state of the art functionality and stylish simplicity . Entertain your guests effortlessly in one of the many entertainment rooms, keep fit in your private gym with lap pool all while enjoying views that seem to go on forever from every aspect of this home.