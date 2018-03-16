高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥29,112,082
免费询盘

Scottsdale, AZ, 85262 - United States

9943 E Sterling Ridge Rd

约¥29,112,082
原货币价格 $4,595,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 9250
    平方英尺

房产描述

Absolutely gorgeous unobstructed views of the Chiricahua golf course, mountains, city lights and year-round sunsets are yours from this home high atop Desert Mountain. The sophisticated design by Bing Hu and the eclectic combination of materials and finishes work in concert to create one of Desert Mountain's most unique homes. State of the art home theater, 2 powder rooms, exercise/flex room, 1 full and 2 drawer dishwashers, refrigerator plus double refrigerator drawers, air-conditioned garage, wine room, and more! Finishes include walnut and cherry flooring, Venetian plaster, vaulted and domed ceilings. Gorgeous paneled office/library, Crestron system...truly a must see for your discerning clients!View “Documents Tab” for location within Community and Village.

上市日期: 2017年2月16日

MLS ID: 5562252

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Anne Morrissey
4802052941

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Anne Morrissey
4802052941

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_