在售 - Key West, FL, United States - ¥31,678,000
免费询盘

Key West, FL, 33040 - United States

33 Sunset Key Drive

约¥31,678,000
原货币价格 $5,000,000
独立家庭住宅
私人岛屿 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2804
    平方英尺 (7074.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Unbelievable three bedroom Waterfront residence on an oversized lot. Incredible views of Key West Harbor from the private waterfront pool and open balcony. Attention to detail was not overlooked in the construction of this private island residence. Sip your favorite beverage while watching the tall ships sail past on their way to their Sunset Celebration cruises or Swim in the refreshing ocean.Just imagine a place with no parking problems and no traffic, quiet strolls on spectacular beaches within walking distance to your home; and breathtaking water vistas from every home. Convenient to Key West International Airport and just a short 3 minute cruise to historic Key West on the Sunset Key Island Ferry which runs 24 hours a day. Sunset Key invites you to enjoy an intimate island paradise unlike anything you’ve encountered before. Tucked away on an exclusive 27-acre island just 500 yards off Key West, Sunset Key embodies the relaxed luxury of island living. Bougainvillea-laced cottages, pristine white sand beach, exquisite waterfront dining, and exclusive resort activities abound for the ultimate tropical island getaway.

上市日期: 2018年1月2日

MLS ID: 578052

联系方式

分部：
Ocean Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Bob Cardenas
305-294-1117

