33 Sunset Key Drive

Unbelievable three bedroom Waterfront residence on an oversized lot. Incredible views of Key West Harbor from the private waterfront pool and open balcony. Attention to detail was not overlooked in the construction of this private island residence. Sip your favorite beverage while watching the tall ships sail past on their way to their Sunset Celebration cruises or Swim in the refreshing ocean.Just imagine a place with no parking problems and no traffic, quiet strolls on spectacular beaches within walking distance to your home; and breathtaking water vistas from every home. Convenient to Key West International Airport and just a short 3 minute cruise to historic Key West on the Sunset Key Island Ferry which runs 24 hours a day. Sunset Key invites you to enjoy an intimate island paradise unlike anything you’ve encountered before. Tucked away on an exclusive 27-acre island just 500 yards off Key West, Sunset Key embodies the relaxed luxury of island living. Bougainvillea-laced cottages, pristine white sand beach, exquisite waterfront dining, and exclusive resort activities abound for the ultimate tropical island getaway.