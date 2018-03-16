高端地产新闻
在售 - Fisher Island, FL, United States - ¥56,386,840
Fisher Island, FL, 33109 - United States

7471 Fisher Island Dr #7471

约¥56,386,840
原货币价格 $8,900,000
共管公寓
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 4932
    平方英尺 (4932.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Stunning 5 bed / 6.5 bath tower suite in Oceanside Residences at Fisher Island. Enjoy breathtaking direct Ocean, Beach and Miami Skyline views from this One of Kind exquisite home. No expanse was spared in designing this Tower Suite that features open living, dining & family areas, Italian marble floors, gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, custom built-ins and more. Grand master suite w/terrace access, walk-in closets, lavish master bathroom. Come live in the most exclusive Fisher Island community with exceptional service, amenities, private school and sandy mile long beach.

上市日期: 2017年9月9日

MLS ID: A10339787

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lana Bell
+1 305.336.0457

周边设施

