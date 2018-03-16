The impressive, listed buildings from the year 1911 encloses three stately courtyards, which, like the façades and the walkway on the Ku'damm, have been reconstructed in the course of the renovation according to a historical model. The sophisticated architecture with its typical, classical aesthetic fits harmoniously into the historical surroundings of the Kurfürstendamm. The interior design of this exclusive apartment, which was renovated in 2013, was equipped to the last detail at the highest level.- Baths designed by Antonio Lupi- Salvatori sandstone- Floors by Schotten & Hansen- Designer kitchen with Miele fixtures- Raw Processed Lava stone- Balcony- Passenger lift- Floor to Cieling windows- Open floor plan- Concierge service- 2 garage spaces at a cost of € 75,000.00 per spaceMiscellaneousThe broker commission consists of 7,14% incl. statutory value added tax. It is due and payable by the buyer upon conclusion of a notarised purchase contract. Property acquisition tax, notary and legal costs are borne by thebuyer. Our General Terms and Conditions of Business apply. Subject to errors and sale.No responsibility is accepted for the accuracy of these data, which are exclusively based on information provided to us by our client. We accept no liability for the completeness, accuracy and up-to-dateness of these data. The information and attachments contained in this marketing brochure are solely intended for the addressee indicated. The use, reproduction or forwarding of contents and attachments is strictly prohibited. The broker contract with us is established by written agreement or by making use of our broker services on the basis of the real estate marketing brochure and its conditions.http://berlin-sothebysrealty.de/property/b266-berlin-2/?lang=en