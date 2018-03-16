43930 Highway 160

This beautifully maintained 225-acre ranch offers a lovely 4,464 SF main residence, guesthouse, barn, storage shop and other outbuildings. There are 65 acres in lush hay meadows served by exceptional water rights. The majority of the ranch is perimeter high-fenced creating a special protected environment suitable for organic gardens or hay production. Also, it would make a great equestrian ranch or purebred cattle operation. In essence, the property and amenities are first-class and provide the perfect platform for your favorite hobby, leisure pursuit or avocation.