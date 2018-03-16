高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Mancos, CO, United States - ¥14,540,202
免费询盘

Mancos, CO, 81328 - United States

43930 Highway 160

约¥14,540,202
原货币价格 $2,295,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
马场 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4464
    平方英尺 (225.0 英亩)

房产描述

This beautifully maintained 225-acre ranch offers a lovely 4,464 SF main residence, guesthouse, barn, storage shop and other outbuildings. There are 65 acres in lush hay meadows served by exceptional water rights. The majority of the ranch is perimeter high-fenced creating a special protected environment suitable for organic gardens or hay production. Also, it would make a great equestrian ranch or purebred cattle operation. In essence, the property and amenities are first-class and provide the perfect platform for your favorite hobby, leisure pursuit or avocation.

上市日期: 2016年2月15日

MLS ID: 730073

联系方式

分部：
Legacy Properties West Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
John Morse
9707698989

联系方式

分部：
Legacy Properties West Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
John Morse
9707698989

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_