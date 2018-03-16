40 Crois. Du Cheval-canadien

Magnificent 150 acre estate with a unique, top quality residence, custom designed with a gorgeous chic contemporary design. Featuring immaculate interior with abundant fenestration, cathedral ceilings, exposed beams, gourmet kitchen, master bedroom suite, landscaped grounds, pool and separate double garage with loft and more. Only a few mins from hospital and village, 1 hr from MTL. WOW! MAIN FLOOR * Beautiful inviting entrance with large closet * Brazilian exotic hardwood flooring * Dramatic living room with 20 ft ceilings, exposed beams, wood fireplace and abundant fenestration * Open concept dining room with access to the terrace * Superb gourmet kitchen, 8-burner gas stove, granite counter tops, large central island and coffee bar * Master bedroom suite complete with walk-in closets, gas fireplace and french doors giving access to the terrace * Adjoining master bathroom en-suite with glass shower, self-supporting bath, vanity with 2 sinks and heated flooring * A well designed laundry room complete with washbasin * A powder room * Office space UPPER LEVEL * Stunning boudoir on mezzanine which opens to the living room * 2 bedrooms of good dimension * A full bathroom with separate shower and bath and heated flooring * Brazilian exotic hardwood flooring LOWER LEVEL * All floors with radiant heating (glycol - 3 zones) * Exotic Brazilian engineered wood floor (macchiato pecan) * Large bedroom * Full bathroom with glass shower * Huge family room and additional games room * Home theatre * Mechanical room * Large multi-purpose space, fully finished in cedar panel GARAGE * Large double garage with 3 garage doors including one for service equipment * Fine wood interior, integrated heating, painted concrete slab * Large bonus multi-purpose room above the garage, EXTERIOR * Private entrance way leads to the home with integrated lighting * Professionally landscaped * Large covered front terrace * Vast terrace, pool side * Superb in-ground pool * The home is sited on nearly 12 acres * 140 acres of forest with 2 small lakes and paths complete this magnificent estate Nature surrounds this private estate yet you are 5 minutes from Highway 15 and 1hr from Montreal.