在售 - Chicago, IL, United States - ¥7,596,384
Chicago, IL, 60614 - United States

2654 N Marshfield Avenue

约¥7,596,384
原货币价格 $1,199,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3800
    平方英尺

房产描述

Stunning four bed/four bath brick and limestone, three level single family residence on a tree lined street in Lincoln Park. As you enter into this magnificent home you are greeted with a voluminous, bright living room featuring ceilings soaring 14 feet high and a wood burning fire place. Light floods into the open concept kitchen/dining including custom kitchen cabinetry and quality appliances. Second floor leads to two bedrooms and large laundry room. The master wing includes a huge custom built, walk-in closet and a beautiful skylit spa-like master bath. Lower level has a fantastic family room with great light, full bath and fourth bedroom. Home features four amazing outdoor terrace areas. Tons of storage and closet space. Full masonry, quality build including solar panels that reduce energy bills. Come check it out!

上市日期: 2017年10月16日

MLS ID: 09778784

联系方式

分部：
Jameson Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Timothy Salm
3129291564

周边设施

