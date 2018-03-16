Excellent Opportunity - perfect for remodeling: solid construction designed with comfortable spaces on a beautiful plot of land in one of the most exclusives areas of La Dehesa. Main Level: Double height entrance hall, separate living and dining rooms with access to terrace with stunning wine arbor, garden, and pool. Bright and spacious kitchen with eat in area, laundry room, staff quarters, and storage area. Second Level: Guest bathroom, 4 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Top Level: Very Large Master Suite with walk in closet, double bathroom with shower stall and jacuzzi. Lower Level: Family room, Library, and Playroom. The property has triple paned windows, central vacuum , and radiant floor heating.