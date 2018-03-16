高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Santiago, Chile - ¥6,335,600
免费询盘

Santiago, Chile

地址暂不公布

约¥6,335,600
原货币价格 $1,000,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5866
    平方英尺 (1070.0 )

房产描述

Excellent Opportunity - perfect for remodeling: solid construction designed with comfortable spaces on a beautiful plot of land in one of the most exclusives areas of La Dehesa. Main Level: Double height entrance hall, separate living and dining rooms with access to terrace with stunning wine arbor, garden, and pool. Bright and spacious kitchen with eat in area, laundry room, staff quarters, and storage area. Second Level: Guest bathroom, 4 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Top Level: Very Large Master Suite with walk in closet, double bathroom with shower stall and jacuzzi. Lower Level: Family room, Library, and Playroom. The property has triple paned windows, central vacuum , and radiant floor heating.

上市日期: 2018年1月10日

联系方式

分部：
Chile Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Yolanda Tejeda
+56974094405

联系方式

分部：
Chile Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Yolanda Tejeda
+56974094405

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_