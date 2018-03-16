14062 Caminito Vistana

Impeccable single-level estate located in the exclusive guard gated Fairbanks Highlands Estates. Escape to your own sanctuary over 4,400 square feet of gracious living indoor outdoor spaces. 4 bedrooms with optional 5th bedroom 4.5 baths. Outdoor pool fireplace, fire pit,gazebo and built-in barbecue with blooming landscape and generous lawns. Custom upgrades throughout. Single level home located in the exclusive guard gated Fairbanks Highlands Estates. Custom upgrades throughout featuring Hickory hand scraped engineered wood floors & travertine tile throughout. Designer ceiling fans in most rooms, custom paint throughout, crown molding, custom leaded glass doors in select rooms. Formal entry with custom wood, iron & glass entry door. Gourmet Kitchen features upgraded Wolf, Bosch & Sub-Zero appliances. Designer Kitchen sink & faucet. Custom paint in kitchen. Open Family room with inlay designer carpet, automatic remote control electric blinds, hand painted fireplace & French doors. Breakfast nook with leaded glass doors leads to the covered loggias. Custom butler’s pantry with ample storage and wine refrigerator. Separate formal Living & Dining Rooms with two-way custom fireplace, plantation shutters & custom art lighting. Generous Main Suite with custom ceiling fan & hardwood floors. Main suite bath with upgraded designer fixtures, large soaking tub, dual vanities and 2 walk in closets. 4 generous sized secondary bedrooms & 4 secondary baths with designer fixtures. Custom murals throughout the home. Gracious outdoor living spaces with resort style Pool & Spa, firepit, fireplace, built in BBQ, custom gazebo, fruit & Avocado trees & Monarch butterfly garden. Blooming landscapes with custom stone hardscape throughout. Great central location close to schools, shopping, world class beaches, universities and hospitals.