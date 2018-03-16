Magnificent villa of two floors located on top of Funchal in Lagos, one of the few flat plot of land in the urbanization, situated in a cul-de-sac. Set in a plot with more than 4.800m2, surrounded by two meter stone wall, with heated pool, tennis court and very well kept garden. You will find on the ground-floor the living room, dining room, kitchen, office, and an area of play-room easily convertible attic apartment T1 for visitors and sauna. The 1st floor has three on-suit bedrooms with sweeping views over the city of Lagos and waterfront. It also has a wine cellar in the basement and a double garage. This house, with countryside ambience, is a very well maintained quality villa, conveys the tranquility and serenity so often required. With easy acessibility, you'll find this house no more than one hours drive from Faro airport.