Magnificent 19 Room French Provincial Home With A Mansard Slate Roof, 11' Ceilings, 4 Fireplaces And Water View's Of Cold Spring Harbor With Western Exposure For Beautiful Sunsets. A Separate 2 Br Caretakers Cottage Over 3 Car Garage, In Ground Heated Gunite Pool, And Tennis Court. Beach And Mooring Rights To Eagle Dock W/Fee. Borders Trail View State Park.