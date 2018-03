PO`IPU BEACH OCEANFRONT is the location of this amazing 4 bedroom 3 bath home. Relax and enjoy the beautiful ocean views, watch the whales go by, the turtles and dolphins play in the blue Pacific Ocean and the breathtaking sunrise and sunset. This home is currently a successful vacation rental, but also would make a great home for part or full time living. The home has been completely remodeled in 1993 and steel enforced foundation was added.