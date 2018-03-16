高端地产新闻
在售 - Livingston, NJ, United States - ¥7,444,330
免费询盘

Livingston, NJ, 07039 - United States

20 Fordham Road

约¥7,444,330
原货币价格 $1,175,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)

房产描述

Stately 4 Bedroom 3.1 Bath Georgian Center Hall Colonial in highly sought after Chestnut Hill. Open floor plan that is ideal for entertaining and everyday living. Gleaming hardwood floors, custom moldings, wide entries, high ceilings and oversized windows that showcase beautiful scenery and bring in extraordinary light. Master Suite with marble Bath and walk-in closet. Spacious lower level includes large Rec Room, private Office, Exercise Room, full Bath and cedar storage. Expansive backyard with stunning views and gorgeous sunsets. This one is a winner!

上市日期: 2018年1月17日

MLS ID: 3440613

联系方式

分部：
Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Elaine Pruzon
9733768188

周边设施

周边设施
