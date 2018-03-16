20 Fordham Road

Stately 4 Bedroom 3.1 Bath Georgian Center Hall Colonial in highly sought after Chestnut Hill. Open floor plan that is ideal for entertaining and everyday living. Gleaming hardwood floors, custom moldings, wide entries, high ceilings and oversized windows that showcase beautiful scenery and bring in extraordinary light. Master Suite with marble Bath and walk-in closet. Spacious lower level includes large Rec Room, private Office, Exercise Room, full Bath and cedar storage. Expansive backyard with stunning views and gorgeous sunsets. This one is a winner!