在售 - Kapalua, HI, United States - ¥17,739,680
免费询盘

Kapalua, HI, 96761 - United States

600 Honokohau Street

约¥17,739,680
原货币价格 $2,800,000
其他
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 2.01
    英亩

房产描述

This is a rare opportunity to own one of the few remaining undeveloped parcels fronting the famed Kapalua Plantation Course with a South-West orientation. Situated overlooking the 16th fairway, Maui’s sunsets over the Pacific Ocean are framed by the neighboring islands of Lanai and Molokai. This gated community of homes surrounds the Plantation Course, home to the PGA Tour’s Tournament of Champions. As a part of the Kapalua Resort, owners in the Plantation Estates may apply to join the Kapalua Club. The Kapalua Resort is home to world class beaches, an array of restaurants, two golf courses, tennis, hiking and walking trails, a tennis garden, and marine preserves. Owner holds an active real estate license in the state of California.

上市日期: 2017年8月1日

MLS ID: 375064

联系方式

分部：
Island Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Courtney Brown
+1 8086651166

周边设施

周边设施
