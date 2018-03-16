600 Honokohau Street

This is a rare opportunity to own one of the few remaining undeveloped parcels fronting the famed Kapalua Plantation Course with a South-West orientation. Situated overlooking the 16th fairway, Maui’s sunsets over the Pacific Ocean are framed by the neighboring islands of Lanai and Molokai. This gated community of homes surrounds the Plantation Course, home to the PGA Tour’s Tournament of Champions. As a part of the Kapalua Resort, owners in the Plantation Estates may apply to join the Kapalua Club. The Kapalua Resort is home to world class beaches, an array of restaurants, two golf courses, tennis, hiking and walking trails, a tennis garden, and marine preserves. Owner holds an active real estate license in the state of California.