196 Meadows West

Nestled in Bridgehampton's horse country, this unique gated modernist compound was designed by award-winning European architects Landau & Kindlbacher. The shingled exterior of this south-facing 4000+/- sq. ft. home blends beautifully into the surrounding landscape while the clean, crisp lines express the sophistication of the design. In addition to the main house, an 800+/- sq. ft secondary structure offers an office, facing a Zen garden and a state-of-the-art gym. The sun-drenched, spacious home has 10' ceilings, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths and 2 half baths including two master suites on each level. Radiant heat warms all the floors while superb finishes are evident throughout. The open-plan first floor has floor-to-ceiling walls of glass on two sides, overlooking the pool, spa and expansive yard in one direction and a serene, enclosed Japanese garden in the other. A two-sided gas fireplace is centrally located and shared by the living and dining areas. The beautifully realized professional chef's kitchen is equipped with a Miele induction stove and oven, Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, Marvel wine refrigerator and a built-in Miele Nespresso machine. The kitchen sink has reverse osmosis and all water in the home is carbon filtered. The 10' lower level is waiting to be finished as you desire. There is also a separate 2.5-car garage with electric vehicle charger. The home is fully automated with a Control4 system. Enjoy spending time in the expansive, tranquil, very private yard, where you will find a 16' x 50' heated gunite saltwater pool and spa with custom glass fencing and electric cover, and an outdoor shower. Includes 2,100+/- sq. ft. of decking and an outdoor kitchen with stainless steel Viking appliances, fireplace and outdoor seating with custom-made sun protection sails, making this a glamorous retreat meant for entertaining. Just minutes to world-class golf courses and equestrian centers as well as shopping and dining and some of the best beaches in the world.